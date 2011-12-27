Robert Bilodeau, Ex-SCTE President, Dies at Age 78

Robert "Bob" Bilodeau, a Cable Television Pioneer and former president of the Society of Cable Television Engineers, died on Dec. 22 in Nantucket, Mass., at age 78, his family said.

Bob Bilodeau was raised in the small mountaintop town of Windsor, Mass., and received his electrical engineering degree from the University of Massachusetts in 1955, according to his nephew, Ron Bilodeau.

Upon graduation he managed the family's fledgling cable television system Tele-Cable in North Adams, Mass., according to his SCTE biography. After upgrading the system he sold it and joined a staff of bright, forward thinking engineers at Jerrold Electronics.

