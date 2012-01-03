RobStone Joins Fox Soccer
Fox Sports Media
Group announced Tuesday that it has named Rob Stone as its new lead studio host
for Fox Soccer.
Stone will host
all Fox Soccer programs and events on FSMG outlets, including Fox Sports and
FX. His first assignment will be Fox Sports' coverage of the Arsenal-Manchester
United match prior to the NFC Championship Game, Jan. 22 at 10:30 a.m. ET, the first-ever live Barclay's Premier League
match on U.S. broadcast television.
Stone will also
host Fox Soccer's two studio programs, Goals on Sunday and Match Day.
"To say we're
excited to have an on-air personality with the experience and depth of
understanding for soccer that Rob has would be an understatement," said David
Nathanson, executive VP and GM of Fox Soccer. "He'll quickly become the
face fans expect to see when tuning into one of the many major international
soccer events Fox has scheduled this year and in the years to follow."
Stone comes to Fox
from ESPN, where he served as host, play-by-play announcer and sideline
reporter for the network's MLS and U.S. National Team
telecasts. Stone also served as the play-by-play announcer for Professional
Bowlers Association tournament.
"I'm massively
grateful and humbled by this opportunity," said Stone. "When I first began
playing the sport at age 5, I never imagined it would allow me to work four
FIFA World Cups and make a living covering the world's greatest game."
