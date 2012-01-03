RobStone Joins Fox Soccer

Fox Sports Media

Group announced Tuesday that it has named Rob Stone as its new lead studio host

for Fox Soccer.

Stone will host

all Fox Soccer programs and events on FSMG outlets, including Fox Sports and

FX. His first assignment will be Fox Sports' coverage of the Arsenal-Manchester

United match prior to the NFC Championship Game, Jan. 22 at 10:30 a.m. ET, the first-ever live Barclay's Premier League

match on U.S. broadcast television.

Stone will also

host Fox Soccer's two studio programs, Goals on Sunday and Match Day.

"To say we're

excited to have an on-air personality with the experience and depth of

understanding for soccer that Rob has would be an understatement," said David

Nathanson, executive VP and GM of Fox Soccer. "He'll quickly become the

face fans expect to see when tuning into one of the many major international

soccer events Fox has scheduled this year and in the years to follow."

Stone comes to Fox

from ESPN, where he served as host, play-by-play announcer and sideline

reporter for the network's MLS and U.S. National Team

telecasts. Stone also served as the play-by-play announcer for Professional

Bowlers Association tournament.

"I'm massively

grateful and humbled by this opportunity," said Stone. "When I first began

playing the sport at age 5, I never imagined it would allow me to work four

FIFA World Cups and make a living covering the world's greatest game."