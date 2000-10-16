Rob Reiners rib roast

When Comedy Central airs The N.Y. Friars Club Roast of Rob Reiner on Nov. 1, viewers will see Billy Crystal bringing down the house with a rollicking send-up of the actor-turned-director who helped Crystal's career by landing him a recurring role on All in the Family nearly 30 years ago.

At the live event earlier this month, he couldn't help tweaking Reiner for his heavyweight status as a Democratic fund-raiser and, well, as being a heavyweight, literally, claiming at one point that he knew Reiner when his weight was just in "triple figures."

Crystal added, "He calls the President 'Bill. 'He calls the Vice President 'Al, 'And he calls Domino's five times a week. When his wife was pregnant, which was three times, Rob would eat for two."