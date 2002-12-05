Rob Nelson down for the count?
Twentieth Television's new talker, The Rob Nelson Show, is officially on hiatus
until the results of November sweeps come out next week, but sources indicated that
the show is done.
No matter how long Twentieth waits for sweeps ratings, they are unlikely to
be higher than a 1.0, where Nelson has hovered since its premiere in
September.
And at least one Fox owned-and-operated station has already scrapped the show: WTTG (TV) in
Washington, D.C., replaced Nelson with Paramount Television's Judge Joe Brown
in early November.
