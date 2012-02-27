Rob Mills
In a TV world where keeping older
shows fresh often requires creative
sleight-of-hand, Rob Mills is a behindthe-
scenes magician, adding new verve
to long-running ABC franchises such
as The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and
America’s Funniest Home Videos. And as a
former CAA agent, Mills is always on the lookout for new projects and talent.
Mills is so in touch with today’s TV that one industry insider calls him
a “young Tartikoff,” as in legendary NBC programmer Brandon Tartikoff.
The Bachelor and Bachelorette both were dipping toward cancellation
territory when they fell into Mills’ hands. He helped guide the concept
back to its roots, returning both shows to romance and casting contestants
who had been popular in previous seasons. Those changes have kept the
series on the air and popular since 2002 and 2003, respectively.
Mills is also a pop-culture savant, a guy who remembers seemingly
everything from the box-office take of almost every movie ever made
to what the top 10 movies were in any given year.
