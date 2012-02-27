In a TV world where keeping older

shows fresh often requires creative

sleight-of-hand, Rob Mills is a behindthe-

scenes magician, adding new verve

to long-running ABC franchises such

as The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and

America’s Funniest Home Videos. And as a

former CAA agent, Mills is always on the lookout for new projects and talent.

Mills is so in touch with today’s TV that one industry insider calls him

a “young Tartikoff,” as in legendary NBC programmer Brandon Tartikoff.

The Bachelor and Bachelorette both were dipping toward cancellation

territory when they fell into Mills’ hands. He helped guide the concept

back to its roots, returning both shows to romance and casting contestants

who had been popular in previous seasons. Those changes have kept the

series on the air and popular since 2002 and 2003, respectively.

Mills is also a pop-culture savant, a guy who remembers seemingly

everything from the box-office take of almost every movie ever made

to what the top 10 movies were in any given year.