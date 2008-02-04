Global sports-representation and media company IMG named Rob Lee to head programming for IMG Global Media.

As such, he will shepherd the company's estimated 11,000 hours of programming output per year in a variety of genres and develop new programming, as well as overseeing its library and sports programming, including an archive of more than 250,000 hours.

Lee, who will report to IMG president Chris Albrecht, comes from his own production company, Bayonne Entertainment (Randy Jackson Presents America's Best Dance Crew for MTV and The Millionaire Matchmaker for Bravo).

Lee's resume also includes production for ABC and USA Network, and he has represented artists including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Whitney Houston. He also helped to package Roseanne for William Morris.