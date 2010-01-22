Rob Faris Named Senior VP of Programming and Production at Outside Television

Award-winning producer Rob Faris was named

senior VP of programming and production at Outside Television Jan.

20, the network announced.

Faris will administer the creation and development of

programming content for the new network which will launch in June. He

is notable for his involvement with the Emmy-winning team for NBC Sports Summer

Olympic Games in Athens

and a feature producer at ESPN as part of the Emmy- and Peabody-winning "Sports

Century" series. More recently, he served as executive producer at

Cablevision-owned Voom HD.

"Rob Faris

is very well regarded, and his broad experience and relationships within both

the television and adventure sports industries will enhance our programming as

we prepare for the launch of Outside Television," said Outside Television CEO

Mark Burchill.

Outside

Television, whose mission is to "inspire active participation in the world outside,"

was recently formed in partnership with Outside

Magazine (Mariah Media) and Resort Sports Network and will serve more than

100 resort destinations across the US.