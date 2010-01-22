Rob Faris Named Senior VP of Programming and Production at Outside Television
Award-winning producer Rob Faris was named
senior VP of programming and production at Outside Television Jan.
20, the network announced.
Faris will administer the creation and development of
programming content for the new network which will launch in June. He
is notable for his involvement with the Emmy-winning team for NBC Sports Summer
Olympic Games in Athens
and a feature producer at ESPN as part of the Emmy- and Peabody-winning "Sports
Century" series. More recently, he served as executive producer at
Cablevision-owned Voom HD.
"Rob Faris
is very well regarded, and his broad experience and relationships within both
the television and adventure sports industries will enhance our programming as
we prepare for the launch of Outside Television," said Outside Television CEO
Mark Burchill.
Outside
Television, whose mission is to "inspire active participation in the world outside,"
was recently formed in partnership with Outside
Magazine (Mariah Media) and Resort Sports Network and will serve more than
100 resort destinations across the US.
