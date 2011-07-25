Rob Brownstein to Join ABC News' Political Team

ABC News President Ben Sherwood announced Monday that Ron Brownstein, editorial director of the National Journal will join the network's political team for the 2012 election.

Brownstein,

a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, will provide lend his perspective

and provide in-depth analysis across all of ABC News' platforms.

Brownstein will continue to write his weekly columns for both the National Journal and the Los Angeles Times.

In an email to the ABC News staff, Sherwood wrote:

Please join me in welcoming National Journal

Editorial Director Ron Brownstein to the ABC News political team. As

one of the country's preeminent political journalists, Ron will provide

in-depth analysis and perspective across all ABC News platforms on the

issues and candidates driving the 2012 election.

Many

of you remember Ron's incisive contributions to our Emmy-nominated 2010

election night coverage and his penetrating work as a columnist for the

National Journal and Los Angeles Times.

Ron

is a two-time finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of

presidential campaigns and is the author or editor of six books on

politics and policy. As National Journal Group's Editorial Director,

Ron is in charge of long-term editorial strategy and contributes regular

features on policy and politics to National Journal. In addition to

his appearances on ABC News, he will continue to write his weekly column

published jointly in National Journal and the Los Angeles Times.

As

we strive to give our audience a deeper understanding of 2012 election,

Ron's many talents and abilities will give ABC News a decisive

advantage.