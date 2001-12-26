Road Rules clears 60% of U.S.

October Moon Television has cleared off-network runs of MTV: Music Television

reality series Road Rules in more than 60 percent of the country for next

season.

Stations signed on for the series include WCBS-TV New York, WCIU-TV Chicago

and KTVK-TV Phoenix.

October Moon previously handled off-network syndication sales of MTV series

The Real World, which debuted last fall in more than 90 percent of the

country.

There are 100 half-hour episodes of Road Rules available for next fall

from the first eight seasons of the series on MTV.

'Road Rules has a strong connection with the core MTV demographic and

is an excellent program for any station trying to reach this audience,' MTV

senior vice president of program development Donald Silvery said.

Road Rules enlists six strangers and dispatches them on adventure-packed

road trips throughout the United States.