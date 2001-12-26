Road Rules clears 60% of U.S.
October Moon Television has cleared off-network runs of MTV: Music Television
reality series Road Rules in more than 60 percent of the country for next
season.
Stations signed on for the series include WCBS-TV New York, WCIU-TV Chicago
and KTVK-TV Phoenix.
October Moon previously handled off-network syndication sales of MTV series
The Real World, which debuted last fall in more than 90 percent of the
country.
There are 100 half-hour episodes of Road Rules available for next fall
from the first eight seasons of the series on MTV.
'Road Rules has a strong connection with the core MTV demographic and
is an excellent program for any station trying to reach this audience,' MTV
senior vice president of program development Donald Silvery said.
Road Rules enlists six strangers and dispatches them on adventure-packed
road trips throughout the United States.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.