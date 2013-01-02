RLTV Teams Up With Next Avenue
RLTV has struck a Web content partnership with
Next Avenue, the online noncom
site for boomer-targeted content launched by Twin Cities Public Television last
year in association with PBS and the American Public Television (APT).
RLVT,
the lifestyle channel targeted at the 50-plus demo will license content for its own Web site, www.rl.tv, from the
noncom site, which also
targets the aging boomer population. That Next Avenue content incorporates
contributions from 27 partners
including NIH's National Institute on Aging, WHYY Philadelphia and the National
Institute for Financial Education.
According
to RLTV, the deal may also include Next Avenue-produced custom content
for the cable channel's Web site.
"A
content partnership between Next Avenue and RLTV makes
perfect sense," said Next Avenue president Judy Diaz
in a statement. "Both organizations have a similar mission in seeking to serve
the 50+ audience. What's more, independently we focused our work on similar
content categories. There is good alignment. We look forward to working
together to implement this new public-private content relationship."
