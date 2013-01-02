RLTV Teams Up With Next Avenue

RLTV has struck a Web content partnership with

Next Avenue, the online noncom

site for boomer-targeted content launched by Twin Cities Public Television last

year in association with PBS and the American Public Television (APT).

RLVT,

the lifestyle channel targeted at the 50-plus demo will license content for its own Web site, www.rl.tv, from the

noncom site, which also

targets the aging boomer population. That Next Avenue content incorporates

contributions from 27 partners

including NIH's National Institute on Aging, WHYY Philadelphia and the National

Institute for Financial Education.

According

to RLTV, the deal may also include Next Avenue-produced custom content

for the cable channel's Web site.

"A

content partnership between Next Avenue and RLTV makes

perfect sense," said Next Avenue president Judy Diaz

in a statement. "Both organizations have a similar mission in seeking to serve

the 50+ audience. What's more, independently we focused our work on similar

content categories. There is good alignment. We look forward to working

together to implement this new public-private content relationship."