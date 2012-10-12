RLTV Reaches Carriage Pacts With Time Warner Cable, Bright House

RLTV has inked a long-term distribution deal for carriage on Time Warner Cable and Bright House Network cable systems across the country.

Under the pact, the network aimed at adults 50 and older will gain digital-cable berths on the nation's second- and sixth-largest cable operators. Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks will launch RLTV throughout the country before the end of the year.

"This is a significant milestone for RLTV," said RLTV president and CEO Paul FitzPatrick in announcing the affiliate contract. "We want to thank Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks for their support and applaud their executives for recognizing that 50+ viewers are increasingly seeking programming that reflects their lives and interests. We are delighted that we can help them deliver relevant programming to this vital audience."

Time Warner Cable negotiates programming contracts for Bright House.