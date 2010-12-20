RLTV Appoints President and COO

Retirement Living TV (RLTV) has officially appointed Paul

FitzPatrick to President and COO, according to a Monday announcement from John

Erickson, founder, chairman and CEO of RLTV.

FitzPatrick has held his new position since mid November. Prior to this appointment, FitzPatrick had served as a senior strategic consultant for RLTV since September.

He will be responsible for leading the network's growth and

development.