RLTV Appoints President and COO
Retirement Living TV (RLTV) has officially appointed Paul
FitzPatrick to President and COO, according to a Monday announcement from John
Erickson, founder, chairman and CEO of RLTV.
FitzPatrick has held his new position since mid November. Prior to this appointment, FitzPatrick had served as a senior strategic consultant for RLTV since September.
He will be responsible for leading the network's growth and
development.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.