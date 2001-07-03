R.L. Stine special hits Kids WB!

Children's author R.L. Stine is coming to The Kids WB!.

Stine is set to host and read a haunting tale on the first-ever The Kids WB! Spooky Sleepover on Friday, July 13 and 14. Kids WB is using the special two-day event to promote new live-action kids anthology series The Nightmare Room, which debuts this fall. Stine is going to read an original story entitled The Haunted Sleepover and viewers will be able to vote one-line for the conclusion to Stine's tale.

The two-day event will air on July 13 from 3-5 p.m. ET/PT and Saturday morning from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Stine will begin reading the story on Friday and the conclusion will come on Saturday July 14 and be read throughout the network's morning kids block.

- Joe Schlosser