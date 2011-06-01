Rival Nets Seeks Bigger Increases Than Fox
Networks are grumbling over reports that Fox has made upfront
deals with primetime rate increases averaging between 11% and 12%, reported TVWeek.
It is reported that for the first time, Fox will take in over $2 billion in ad
dollars this year, up from its $1.9 billion take last year. Other networks will
wait to get cost-per-thousand increases between 13% and 15%, and were upset
with Fox's quick move - competitors want the lead network to wait for the
highest possible increases.
Other networks have made moves in the upfront market, albeit more slowly than
the leading network. ABC, while having signed some deals, is waiting for
increases to reach 13%, sources said, according to the article. CBS, as the
network with the most viewers per night this past season, is holding out for
14%, the report stated. NBC has been in talks, but the network also moves with
NBCU cable networks in negotiations. The CW usually completes its upfront deals
later, but last year it finished before CBS and ABC; however, sources said the
network has not yet made any deals, according to the article.
