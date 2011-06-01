Rival Nets Seeks Bigger Increases Than Fox

Networks are grumbling over reports that Fox has made upfront

deals with primetime rate increases averaging between 11% and 12%, reported TVWeek.





It is reported that for the first time, Fox will take in over $2 billion in ad

dollars this year, up from its $1.9 billion take last year. Other networks will

wait to get cost-per-thousand increases between 13% and 15%, and were upset

with Fox's quick move - competitors want the lead network to wait for the

highest possible increases.





Other networks have made moves in the upfront market, albeit more slowly than

the leading network. ABC, while having signed some deals, is waiting for

increases to reach 13%, sources said, according to the article. CBS, as the

network with the most viewers per night this past season, is holding out for

14%, the report stated. NBC has been in talks, but the network also moves with

NBCU cable networks in negotiations. The CW usually completes its upfront deals

later, but last year it finished before CBS and ABC; however, sources said the

network has not yet made any deals, according to the article.