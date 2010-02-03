RIT Builds HD Broadcast Trailer For More Sports Content

In response to Time Warner Cable's request for more content, including

live broadcasts of Rochester Institute of Technology's Division 1 hockey games,

the school has built an HD broadcast trailer outfitted with Panasonic AG-HPX500

P2 HD camcorders, field recorders and HD broadcast monitors. The school has had a partnership with Time

Warner Cable and ESPN since 2003 to air SportsZone,

its weekly half-hour show that showcases RIT's athletic programs.





The HD mobile unit is the only one of its kind in Upstate New York. The 24-foot trailer includes 5 P2 HD

camcorders, an AG-HPX170 P2 HD handheld camera, four AJ-HPM110P P2 mobile

recorder/players for slow motion instant replay and field production, several

LCD broadcast monitors for engineering and camera shading and two 50-inch

plasma screens.





"RIT stays in the forefront by continually upgrading facilities and

infrastructure and this was evidenced by our move to HD production at ETC

Production Services at the Wallace

Center," said James

Bober, chief engineer of production services.

"The university went a step further in funding the HD mobile production

unit."





The unit was largely designed and

constructed by RIT students over a five month time frame. During hockey games, three HPX500s are set up

in studio configuration while two are used as handhelds in the campus' Ritter

Arena. The camcorders are connected to

the trailer using Telemetrics Coax Link camera adapter with an HD fiber link

base station.



