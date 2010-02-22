Rising to the Challenge: Answers to Job Seekers' Toughest Questions

Seeking and landing the

right job is rarely a piece of cake. In today's ultra-competitive labor

market,

the challenges for career seekers loom larger than ever. No one knows

that

better than human resources professionals who work with job seekers day

in and

day out. I've asked some of my CTHRA colleagues to offer their expert

insight

into some of the questions we hear most often.

I had some family issues

that caused me to exit the workforce for a while. How do I address this

gap on

my resume and in interviews?

If

your break in service was 12 months or less, simply say that you took

some time

off to deal with personal matters. If the period was longer, assure

potential

employers that you have stayed active and up to date in your field,

whether it

was through consulting, volunteer work or attending conferences and

seminars.

Don't try to hide the time gap. Instead devise a strategy to address the

issue.

Ask friends to play the role of interviewer, and give you their honest

reactions to your responses.

I was let go from my last

job. How should I talk about that in an interview?

Carefully and in the most

positive manner possible! How you handle this delicate question will

speak

volumes about your integrity, professionalism and ability to field tough

questions under pressure.

If the event happened many

years ago, you can probably avoid the issue until you know whether or

not you

are a serious candidate for the job. But if you were terminated for

cause and

it happened recently, it's far better to disclose the fact up front

rather than

have it appear during employment verification or reference checks (as it

very

likely will be). Contrary to a widely held misconception, there is no

law that

limits the information employers can release; any restraints are simply

matters

of company policy. Your best strategy: Call your former employer and ask

politely what information they will be releasing to prospective

employers, then

craft your interview answers accordingly.

I have heard that many

companies do a background check on potential hires, including a credit

report.

I have a bad credit rating. Should I mention this during the interview?

No.

You don't need to mention your credit rating or any other personal

information

unless you are asked to do so, and you may not be. Generally, poor

credit is

likely to pose problems only if you are looking for a job in the

financial

services sector or in another field where you would handle large amounts

of

money. In that case, you might want to consider a career change, as your

record

will be a serious impediment. If the question does arise, offer a brief

explanation for your predicament (perhaps a divorce or a medical

emergency).

Don't dwell on the negative report, but rather on what you are doing to

correct

it in a responsible manner.

I'm almost 60. How can I

sell myself in a world in which most of the workforce seems to be half

my age?

Leverage

your background for all it's worth! You have a treasure trove of

knowledge and

experience that candidates from younger generations can't offer. While

it is

important to translate that history to modern-day business practices,

you don't

need to be a high-tech whiz. There are still plenty of jobs that don't

demand

sophisticated computer knowledge. Analyze your skills and abilities,

find out

what companies or industries could use them, and target those

opportunities.

What's the best way to

respond to a request for salary requirements?

If

you're asked about your salary requirements during an interview, start

by asking

what the salary range is for the position. This knowledge will allow you

to

frame your response accordingly and avoid asking for less than the

company

budgeted for the position. Also, take care to pay attention to what was

asked

of you, as salary and total compensation are different.

When

you give your reply, strive to show you're flexible. Consider framing

your response

in this manner, "Not including benefits and incentives, I've previously

earned

between X and Y. Of course, I'm more than willing to look at the

compensation

package as a whole when considering a job offer."

How should I respond when

I'm told that I'm "over-qualified" for a job I want?

The

employer's real concern is that you might be too expensive. Address

compensation issues up front, and spell out the reasons you were

attracted to

this "lower level" position. For instance, perhaps you thrive on

building new

processes or hands-on selling, and this job provides that opportunity

where

managerial roles do not.

I thought the

interview process went really well, so I was truly surprised when the

recruiter

called to tell me that I wasn't the best match. Was I that out of touch

with how things went?

Use

the experience as a learning opportunity. Ask the employer why you were

not

chosen and what you might have done differently to produce better

results. Pose

specific questions that can help improve your interviewing techniques,

your

resume or your follow-up delivery, thereby giving you a competitive edge

in

future interviews.

Due to the sheer volume of

people looking for work, the competition for jobs is staggering. How can

I make

myself stand out from the crowd?

Network,

network, network! Make a target list of companies you'd like to work for

and

make contact with people who know the senior-level decision makers. Set

up

informational interviews. Seek help from family members, colleagues,

friends,

or friends of friends who can get your resume to the top of the stack.

I've been looking for a job

for 16 months, getting one rejection after another. How can I cope with

the

resulting anger, stress and depression?

First,

recognize that anger, stress, depression and fear are internal emotions

that

you have the ability to control. Harness the energy those feelings

generate and

put it to work in positive ways such as finding part-time or temp work,

volunteering,

and filling up your calendar with networking events. Do you see a theme

here?

You'll feel better if you get out of the house and engage with other

people! Plus,

you may learn new skills and make connections that can help you

cultivate job

leads.

Collaborating

with other job seekers is also a great idea. Not only does it help to

hear how

others are coping with the stress, you can share job leads (an

opportunity that

wasn't right for one person may be ideal for you), and gain insight into

creative career seeker tactics. Career

seeker clubs are available in many cities, and many professional

associations have

local chapters that offer free or low cost services for career seekers

such as

roundtable discussions, resume writing workshops and such. Take some

time to

check out all of the resources available to you locally.

The

key is to stay focused on your goals and keep moving forward. No matter

how

small the steps may be, you'll feel better.

If you're a career seeker

with a sticky wicket, ask CTHRA! Your question may be used for a future

article

in Television Careers. Please send questions and article ideas

to cthra@cthra.com.

Special

thanks to the CTHRA board members who shared their expert advice for

this

article: Karen Bennett, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Turner

Broadcasting System, Inc.; Linda Chambers, Vice President of Corporate

Human

Resources, Bright House Networks; Lisa Kaye, President & CEO,

greenlightjobs; Tomas Matthews, Executive Vice President of Human

Resources,

Time Warner Cable; and Christopher Powell, Executive Vice President of

Human

Resources, Scripps Networks.