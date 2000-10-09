Ripleys Believe It or Not TBS
Viewers 18-34 Men: 313,500
Viewers 18-34 Women: 221,830
Viewers 18-34 All: 535,330
TBS Superstation's Ripley's Believe It or Not got off to a strong start with a 3.3 rating when the original series premiered Jan. 12. Each episode-22 have been produced for the first season-takes a look at strange phenomena, unusual feats and amazing facts and events. It airs Wednesdays at 8:05 p.m. (ET) and is hosted by actor Dean Cain, who played Superman in the TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.
Ripley's currently ranks seventh among males 18-34 and among 18-to-34-year-olds overall. It comes in 10th among women 18-34. On average, the hour-long show receives a 2.8 rating, according to TBS. A second season of Ripley's is slated to launch Jan. 10, 2001.
