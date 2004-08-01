The latest Hollywood show to bite the dust: On Air with Ryan Seacrest. While Twentieth Television is making it available until Sept. 17, some stations aren’t waiting for funeral rites. Last week, the Sinclair Broadcast Group pulled Seacrest from 20 markets. Many Fox O&Os, including KTTV Los Angeles, followed suit.

Rest assured, plenty of syndicated shows are on hand to fill the void. On San Diego’s XETV, On Air will remain till its contract runs out, then back-to-back episodes of Cops will fill the slot. Philadelphia’s WTXF has tapped a second run of Judge Judy and an upgraded Judge Joe Brown.

Not that Seacrest is disappearing. He’s under contract to Twentieth, which hopes to develop another project with the ubiquitous American Idol host.