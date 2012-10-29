No less an authority on TV and the advertising business

than GroupM CEO Irwin Gotlieb estimates that no one

has made media buys worth more money than Rino

Scanzoni, GroupM’s chief investment officer. “And that includes

me, by the way,” Gotlieb notes.

Not bad for an economics major from Queens College who wanted to direct

TV shows. Scanzoni says he entered the ad agency business at a time when

agencies and agency executives were more involved in creating programming.

He started as a media planner at Ted Bates, but quickly turned to buying. “I noticed

that the TV buyers had the big offices and looked like they didn’t have to

work too hard,” Scanzoni recalls. He moved

to BBDO before being hired by Gotlieb to

work at Benton & Bowles.

Gotlieb remembers the date: Nov. 15,

1978, the same day he moved into his first

house. “We at Benton & Bowles had gone

to a very, very analytical and quantitative approach

to the marketplace in our negotiating

strategies,” Gotlieb says. “And when I started

to talk to Rino about it, he not only got it instantly,

he got really excited about it.”

Gotlieb and Scanzoni became legendary

for negotiating based on the agency’s marketplace

models—and became known as

Batmen, for doing business in the wee hours.



“It was just amazing, the amount of data

he was able to cull and sift through,” recalls

Rob Tuck, executive VP for national sales at

The CW, who worked for Scanzoni at MediaVest.

“I never saw a mind work that way,

and it was very, very impressive.”

Mel Berning, who also worked for

Scanzoni at MediaVest and is now president

for ad sales at A+E Networks, notes

his ability to craft data into a pitch.

“Armed with a few facts, Rino’s always

been able to get into the market and be pretty persuasive,” Berning says.

“When the facts didn’t work, then he would get emotional. He can get very

excited and he gets even more persuasive when he gets excited.”

Making Scanzoni more persuasive still are the billions GroupM spends on

TV. “He isn’t afraid to take a position and lead the marketplace,” Berning

says. “You’re spending billions of dollars of advertisers’ money, and that takes

some courage, and Rino definitely has that courage.”



“He’s a straight shooter,” adds Tuck. “He’s not calling you up for adjustments

or anything. He does his deal and he moves on.”

Scanzoni used to do some of his best work before dawn. “In many cases

you had an advantage because the seller on the other side wanted to get it over

with because they had to start another day in a few hours,” he says. “Both

Irwin and I were night people anyway and probably created the insanity that

ensued where everyone was doing business at 4 o’clock in the morning.”

Scanzoni says he doesn’t do business that way anymore. Has he mellowed?

“Oh absolutely; he’s still a very skilled and very tough

negotiator but definitely mellowed,” says Jo Ann Ross,

president of sales for CBS. “He cares about the integrity

of the business and he cares that his clients are healthy

and that suppliers are healthy. It’s a balancing act, but he

really does care about the business very deeply.”



“I probably got worked up a lot more back when I

was in my 20s and 30s,” Scanzoni allows, but Gotlieb

notes Scanzoni “continues to be absolutely single-minded about ensuring that

his clients get the best deal available. He’ll wait you out, but he doesn’t beat

people up. There is a toughness, but there is a bit of a velvet glove that comes

from years of experience and knowing how to deal with people and the fact

that you have to deal with them again the following year.”

Still, some negotiations are tougher than others. This year, one of the last

major upfront deals done was between GroupM and Turner. David Levy,

president of sales, distribution and sports at Turner Broadcasting, who is also

being inducted into B&C’s Hall of Fame this year, has a reputation for feuding

with Scanzoni. “At one point in our negotiations, I said, ‘How can two entries

into the Hall of Fame not figure out a way to get an upfront deal done?’” Levy

says. But, he adds, he respects Scanzoni: “I think he’s one of the smartest

media heads in the business today. People may not like his tactics, but when

you’re on that side of the business you’re supposed to be that way.”

Levy praises Scanzoni’s enthusiastic investments in cable. Early on, Scanzoni

bought schedules on startup networks, securing anchor-tenant positions for

clients. “He’s been at the forefront of buying cable before cable was cool,”

Levy says. “A lot of business went his way because he was able to buy more

effectively” with cable.

Scanzoni also took an early position when Fox launched The Joan Rivers

Show in late-night. In the deal, his clients got rights to be in Fox’s primetime

lineup when it launched. “Those clients are probably getting dividends from

that today,” Scanzoni says.

Similarly he bought into barter syndication early, doing a seven-year deal

with The Oprah Winfrey Show. “It was so favorable that it was just unfair,”

Gotlieb says. “So we reduced the term.”

More recently, Scanzoni led the industry to adopt C3 ratings, which measure

live and delayed commercial viewing. “If we didn’t go to C3, the monetization

of viewing that generates a commercial exposure [on DVRs] couldn’t

be counted,” he says. “So I think that’s important.”

Tuck says Scanzoni was one of the first buyers to embrace The CW’s convergence

approach to selling commercials whether they air on TV or online.

“We’re going to eventually move to an aggregation model” that counts

viewing wherever it happens, says Scanzoni, who is working with Nielsen on

measurement that will “allow us to cume up the types of audiences that you

need for a viable free-enterprise system that’s advertiser-supported.”

Longtime client Steve Siskind, executive VP of worldwide marketing and

advertising at Paramount Pictures, says Scanzoni “holds onto an idea longer and

harder than anyone I know. He’s adept at recognizing the impact of technology

and he’s smart at finding good talent to fill in all his needs and make us better.”

These days, Scanzoni spends much of his time in Utah, but even on the

slopes he remains plugged in. “He’s as reachable as he was when he was here;

maybe even more so,” says Ross of CBS. “He works late, as he did when he

was here. I think that he’s happy looking at his mountains, and instead of

going to lunch and getting a bowl of pasta he’s probably eating yogurt and

granola and climbing a mountain or going out on his bike.”