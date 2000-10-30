Right to differ

Editor: Read [P.J Bednarski's] column and disagree with conclusions.

Local TV stations are fearful of editorials because they fear the politically correct police more than they do any car dealerships.

The 12-year-olds who populate today's newsrooms have generally forgotten or were never taught the fundamentals of journalism, principally objectivity. They editorialize every day with left-leaning drivel that is passed off as news.-Richard R. Graham, New York