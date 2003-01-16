Rigas denies Adelphia fraud

Former Adelphia Communications Corp. chairman John Rigas denied charges that he defrauded the company in an interview

with a Buffalo, N.Y., TV station and

protested the way he and his sons have been treated by prosecutors.

Rigas and his sons, Michael and Tim, have been accused of improperly using

company resources for their personal benefit, including borrowing $2.5 billion

against Adelphia's balance sheet.

Speaking to Buffalo CBS affiliate WIVB-TV, Rigas said a much-cited

golf course built with company funds was going to be donated to a foundation

that would have allowed it to be used for charitable fund-raising and by the

public.

"This was going to be a nonprofit enterprise, and the spin that [prosecutors]

put on it -- that I owned most of the land and there was no lease agreement and I

was going to sell it for a big profit -- completely erroneous and unfair," he

said.

Rigas said he's angry that he and his sons were paraded past TV cameras when

they were arrested.

"I can't believe, I'm almost denying myself the thought that this has

happened," he said, adding, "It's just so unimaginable."