Rifleman co-producer dies

Veteran TV and film producer Jules Levy, 80, died May 24 in Los Angeles.

A native of the city, Levy served in World War II under Ronald Reagan in an

Army production unit based out of the Hal Roach studios.

While there, he met Arthur Gardner and Arnold Laven.

After the war, the three teamed up to form a production company,

Levy-Gardner-Laven, which produced TV shows including The Rifleman,

The Big Valley and The Detectives, as well as a number of

theatricals.

Levy is survived by his wife, Shirley, and son Robert Levy, who is also a

producer.