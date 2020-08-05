Ridley Scott Drama ‘Raised by Wolves’ on HBO Max Sept. 3

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Ridley Scott’s Raised by Wolves debuts Sept. 3 on HBO Max. The drama centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous task.

There are 10 episodes. Scott, whose films include Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator and The Martian, directed the first two. HBO Max said it is his first time directing American television.

The cast includes Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran and Matias Varela.

HBO Max shared the news during WarnerMedia’s virtual TCA presentation.

The series is produced by Scott's Scott Free Productions, with Scott, writer and creator Aaron Guzikowski, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner and Mark Huffam the executive producers.