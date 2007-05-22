Rico Hill Joins Cartoon Network

Veteran cable programmer Rico Hill has joined Cartoon Network and co-owned retro channel Boomerang, as VP of programming and acquisitions.

For the past decade, Hill has been with Nickelodeon. He was most recently as executive director of production and development. His credits there included development of Fairly Odd Parents and Jimmy Neutron.

Hill will oversee scheduling of current programs, purchases of new shows and brainstorming special events and stunting for Cartoon and Boomerang . Boomerang primarily carries a library product from Hanna-Barbera and Warner Bros.

The position is based in Atlanta, and Hill will report to Bob Higgins, the senior VP of programming and development of Cartoon Network U.S. kids. Cartoon Network also has an adult block.