Ricki renewed

Columbia TriStar Domestic Television has renewed talk show

Ricki Lake for a 10th season, and the show's longtime executive

producer, Gail Steinberg, is stepping down to focus on developing new shows for

the studio.

Michael Rourke, who has been the executive producer of CTDT court series

Judge Hatchett for the past two seasons, will add Steinberg's former post

at Ricki Lake to his duties.

Rourke will produce both Judge Hatchett and Ricki Lake out of

New York.

Ricki Lake, which has been renewed in more than 90 percent of the country for the

2002-2003 season, is also going to get an overhaul that "reflects the changing

priorities of Lake and her audience."

CTDT executives also say they have renewed Judge Hatchett in more than 80 percent

of the country for its upcoming third season.

As for Steinberg, she has been Ricki Lake's executive producer since

it launched nine years ago, and CTDT executives said she is going to work on a

number of potential new programs for both syndication and

cable.