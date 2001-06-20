Ricki Lake's a mom again

Talk show host Ricki Lake delivered her second child on Monday in New York City.

Owen Tyler Sussman arrived at 3:38 p.m. and weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces, Columbia TriStar Television Distribution executives said. Lake, who is on summer hiatus, delivered the baby at her Manhattan apartment with the assistance of a midwife.

Lake will begin production on her ninth season in August.

- Joe Schlosser