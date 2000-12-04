Ricki Lake en Espanol?

Harris Salomon (producer of Dr. Ruth's and Joan Lunden's talk shows), thinks he has the next break-out talk hit in Latin pop singer Melina. The 23-year-old newcomer will be in a Miami studio this week making a pilot aimed at young Latinas. "It will be similar in scope and style to Ricki Lake, except in Spanish," says Salomon.

"There are very few Spanish shows geared to younger women and we think there should be a show like Ricki Lake that deals domestically with this underserved audience." The show is being pitched to Univision, Telemundo and the new Azteca America network. Syndication is another option, Salomon says.