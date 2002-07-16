Ricki gets new production talent

Columbia TriStar Domestic Television named Michelle Mazur co-executive

producer for the Ricki Lake show where she will work with executive

producer Michael Rourke to give Ricki a face lift for next season - the

show's tenth season on the air.

Mazur and Rourke are also co-executive producer and executive producer

(respectively) on Judge Hatchett, roles they will continue to hold as the

enters its third season.

CTDT also said two former Rosie O'Donnell producers have joined the Ricki

Lake production team - Mimi Pizzi and Liza Persky.

Pizzi was supervising producer on Rosie and will hold the same title

at Ricki.

Persky, a senior producer on Rosie has been named entertainment

producer on Ricki and is charged with adding celebrity and entertainment

elements to specific episodes of Ricki.