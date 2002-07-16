Ricki gets new production talent
Columbia TriStar Domestic Television named Michelle Mazur co-executive
producer for the Ricki Lake show where she will work with executive
producer Michael Rourke to give Ricki a face lift for next season - the
show's tenth season on the air.
Mazur and Rourke are also co-executive producer and executive producer
(respectively) on Judge Hatchett, roles they will continue to hold as the
enters its third season.
CTDT also said two former Rosie O'Donnell producers have joined the Ricki
Lake production team - Mimi Pizzi and Liza Persky.
Pizzi was supervising producer on Rosie and will hold the same title
at Ricki.
Persky, a senior producer on Rosie has been named entertainment
producer on Ricki and is charged with adding celebrity and entertainment
elements to specific episodes of Ricki.
