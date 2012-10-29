TV fans have WME’s Rick Rosen to thank, in part, for a wide

range of TV fare, from Showtime’s 2012 Emmy darling,

‘Homeland’, to Fox’s iconic ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ and

‘Family Guy’, to every one of David E. Kelley’s dialogue-fueled

dramas. Rosen heads the scripted television department at WME Entertainment, a business he’s been building ever since he first became an agent

more than 20 years ago. But that’s getting ahead of Rosen’s story.

He had intended to be a lawyer, attending the Golden Gate University School

of Law after graduating from the University of California in Santa Barbara

with a degree in political science. But that aspiration didn’t last long. “I had

no interest in the law from the first day of

law school,” he quietly jokes. “The things

I loved truly were television and sports.”

With that in mind, Rosen headed down

to Los Angeles during his second year of

law school to secure an internship. He met

with executives at studios and agencies who

told him exactly what most aspiring agents

hear: After you graduate law school, you get

a job in the mail room, where you deliver

mail and run errands. If you are good at that,

you become an assistant on someone’s desk.

That didn’t make sense to Rosen, however.

“I thought, ‘I’m a lawyer, I’m not going to

be a secretary,’” he says; he carved out a

different approach.

While Rosen might not have been interested

in the law, law school had taught him

about business affairs. So he landed his first

television job, in 1984, in the business affairs

department at Columbia Pictures Television

(now Sony Pictures Television).

From there, Rosen moved into development

at Columbia. Later, he became senior

vice president of creative affairs for the

network television division at Orion Television.

He enjoyed developing TV shows, but he worked with a lot of agents

and it occurred to him that agents were doing what he really wanted to do.

“Agents manage careers and put projects together,” Rosen says. “I think

being an agent is as creative as a development job. You listen to ideas from

your clients and try to make them come to fruition.”

By then Rosen was well-established in Hollywood, and it wasn’t hard for

him to make the transition. After putting the word out, five agencies soon were

inquiring as to his availability. In 1991, he accepted a position with International

Creative Management (ICM), where he met people who would become incredibly

important to his career, such as Ari Emanuel and David Greenblatt.

“When I became an agent, Bob Broder, a longtime friend of mine who just

retired from ICM, called to congratulate me,” Rosen recalls, “and [he] said,

‘I want to give you some unsolicited advice. There are only three things you

need to know to be a good agent: the client, the client and the client.’ That’s

been like a mantra to me.”

Rosen spent four years at ICM, ultimately serving

as head of the agency’s television packaging department.

But in the back of his mind, he knew he wanted

to do something even more entrepreneurial.

“David [Greenblatt] would continually tell me, ‘You

need to know what it’s like to have your own business,’”

Rosen says. “And Ari, with whom I had struck up a real

friendship, would frequently come into my office and

shut the door and say, ‘We can do this better and differently.’ He continually put

this into my ear about how we could build something different on our own.

“Finally, my late wife really gave me the fortitude to just go for it,” Rosen

adds. “She was bullish on me doing it and she believed in me.”

In 1995, Rosen—along with Emanuel, Greenblatt and Tom Strickler—left

ICM to form the Endeavor Talent Agency. The four started working in an office

above Islands restaurant in South Beverly Hills and soon moved to a high-rise—

then another, specially designed one on Los Angeles’ Wilshire Boulevard.

Forming Endeavor “was the most thrilling thing that ever happened to me

other than the birth of my kids,” Rosen says. “If I look back 18 years, I don’t

think that I ever in my wildest dreams thought my life would be this.”

Endeavor quickly made a name for itself as the new, aggressive kid on the

block, growing by leaps and bounds. By 2009, the company was looking to

expand even more by merging with another agency.

That agency turned out to be William Morris, which merged with Endeavor

on April 27, 2009, to form WME Entertainment.



“William Morris and Endeavor were complementary businesses,” Rosen

says. “We both added really good things to each other.” Today, WME is home

of the world’s biggest television agency.

Through all of it, Rosen has continued to excel in his work, reflecting his

mantra: the client, the client, the client.

“He’s an amazing agent but he’s been an even better friend,” says Conan

O’Brien, who has been represented by Rosen since 1998, and for whom Rosen

“waged war” in 2010 when O’Brien went through his dramatic separation

from NBC. “I don’t know who else I can say that about in this town.”

Over the years, Rosen has represented such talent as David E. Kelley (Boston

Legal, Harry’s Law, The Practice, Ally McBeal), Linwood Boomer (Malcolm

in the Middle), Howard Gordon (Homeland, 24), Tim Kring (Heroes, Touch)

and many more. Hollywood’s top executives have remained impressed by

his integrity.

“He’s remarkably trustworthy,” says Peter Chernin, chairman and CEO of the

Chernin Group and former president and COO of News Corp., who’s known

Rosen since they attended junior high together in Harrison, N.Y. “He’s one of

the most universally respected people in this industry. Rick has always been a

guy you trusted. In this whole world, that’s made him completely stand out.”

Mark Itkin, who runs WME’s non-scripted television division alongside

Rosen, concurs: “He is totally honest. He has no ego. He’s a really regular guy

who happens to be smart and really good at what he does.”

Rosen himself says after toiling as an agent for more than two decades, he

still has absolute passion for his work.



“You have to love the business and you have to love the product,” he says.

“Being an agent is very difficult work. It’s very demanding, very stressful,

very all consuming, and it’s mostly a young person’s game. You have to really

love it. If you aren’t excited about reading David E. Kelley’s latest script on

a Monday morning—if you don’t get a thrill from that—then you shouldn’t

be doing this.”