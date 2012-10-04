Rick Kaplan Joins NAB
Rick Kaplan, former FCC Wireless Bureau Chief and top aide
to FCC chairman Julius Genachowski, has joined the National Association of
Broadcasters as executive VP of strategic planning.
It is a newly created post in which Kaplan will head
spectrum policy for NAB, a critical issue as the FCC prepares to auction
broadcast spectrum. He joins NAB Oct. 22.
"We are delighted to announce the hiring of Rick
Kaplan, whose credibility and integrity are well-recognized both at the
Commission and in telecom circles in Washington," said NAB president and
CEO Gordon Smith in a statement.
Kaplan will be familiar to broadcasters as one of the FCC
point people during the DTV transition.
Kaplan was also chief of staff to commissioner Mignon
Clyburn before becoming chief counsel to Genachowski, Wireless Bureau chief,
and helping the FCC vet the Verizon/SpectrumCo deal.
