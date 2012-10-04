Rick Kaplan Joins NAB

Rick Kaplan, former FCC Wireless Bureau Chief and top aide

to FCC chairman Julius Genachowski, has joined the National Association of

Broadcasters as executive VP of strategic planning.

It is a newly created post in which Kaplan will head

spectrum policy for NAB, a critical issue as the FCC prepares to auction

broadcast spectrum. He joins NAB Oct. 22.

"We are delighted to announce the hiring of Rick

Kaplan, whose credibility and integrity are well-recognized both at the

Commission and in telecom circles in Washington," said NAB president and

CEO Gordon Smith in a statement.

Kaplan will be familiar to broadcasters as one of the FCC

point people during the DTV transition.

Kaplan was also chief of staff to commissioner Mignon

Clyburn before becoming chief counsel to Genachowski, Wireless Bureau chief,

and helping the FCC vet the Verizon/SpectrumCo deal.