Rick Haskins: Parsing Viewers' Taste for the New Online

B&C's 2012 Digital All-Stars

Rick Haskins was ready to hang

up his hat as The CW’s head of

marketing before the network persuaded

him to stay—with digital programs

added to his purview—last December.



“Digital programming is going to explode,

and I think it’s really fun to get on the ground

level at these types of

things and be a pioneer

in this space,” he says.

At The CW’s upfront

presentation in May,

the network unveiled

Haskins’ first brainchild

following his promotion:

CWD, a new studio that

will create original shortform

content exclusively

for its digital platforms.

The content will focus

on animation, game

shows and comedy—

genres not currently

represented on The CW’s drama-heavy

schedule, but ones that could give the small

network programs with repeatability and

syndication potential crucial for its longterm

viability.

“We want to understand what the appetite

is for this type of product from this audience,”

Haskins says.

CWD’s first two series

will be the animated

Gallery Girl and Stupid

Hype—starring Hart of

Dixie’s Wilson Bethel in

a parody of a white rapper

in the 1990s, which

will roll within Dixie

episodes on CWTV.com

and its app starting in

November.

The studio is meant

to serve as both an incubator

for future programming

and a platform

for alternative content, with the caveat

that what works digitally doesn’t necessarily

work on broadcast (with its more rigid time

constraints), as well as the smaller budgets

afforded for digital development.

“To me, that’s going to be our biggest challenge:

How can we experiment in digital and

know whether or not it’s going to work on

broadcast?” Haskins asks.

For Haskins, the challenge includes figuring

out how to make social media tools

into programming components. He will try

it with the CWD series Fandemonium, where

the network’s 50 million Facebook fans will

compete for the title of #1 CW fan using

Pinterest, GetGlue and Klout. It’s also about

experimenting with business models, and

CWD already has multiple brands signed on

for partnerships with its digital series.

“This is still a giant lab to understand how

I can marry digital with social with programming,”

Haskins says. “Because that’s what’s

happening now with the audience.”