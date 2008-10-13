Richberger Tapped For Turner Research Post

Lanie Richberger, who has been heading up the research department for Sesame Workshop, has taken a research post at Turner Broadcasting system.

Richberger will be VP, research, for its animation, young adults and kids division. In that post she will oversee research for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and Boomerang.

In addition to working with Nielsen, she will oversee all focus group testing and brand studies. She will be based in Atlanta.