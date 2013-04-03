Richard Esposito, Mark Schone Join NBC News
NBC News had added two former ABC News staffers to its
investigative unit, hiring Richard Esposito and Mark Schone, the network
announced on Wednesday.
Esposito has been named senior EP, Investigative Unit, NBC
News, effective immediately. He will help manage the network's overall investigative
direction. Schone joins the NBCNews.com investigative unit as an editor
beginning April 22.
Esposito had most recently been a senior
investigative reporter for ABC News, while Schone served as digital managing
editor of ABC News' investigative unit.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.