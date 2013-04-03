Richard Esposito, Mark Schone Join NBC News

NBC News had added two former ABC News staffers to its

investigative unit, hiring Richard Esposito and Mark Schone, the network

announced on Wednesday.





Esposito has been named senior EP, Investigative Unit, NBC

News, effective immediately. He will help manage the network's overall investigative

direction. Schone joins the NBCNews.com investigative unit as an editor

beginning April 22.





Esposito had most recently been a senior

investigative reporter for ABC News, while Schone served as digital managing

editor of ABC News' investigative unit.