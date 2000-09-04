Ribeiro getting a Big Break

Your Big Break is getting a breath of fresh air for season two: Alfonso Ribeiro, best known for playing snobbish Carlton Banks on Fresh Prince of Bel Air, has signed on as the new host of Buena Vista's weekly musical talent show. Your Big Break, produced by Dick Clark Productions and Endemol (Big Brother), rolls out new episodes starting Sept. 23. Ribeiro replaces previous host Chris Reid, aka Kid of the rap group Kid 'n' Play. In other changes, Your Big Break will expand from five to six performances for each show.

But the basic format will stay the same, with the studio audience voting for its favorite, who then has the chance to win $25,000.