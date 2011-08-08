RIAA Names Sherman Chairman and CEO

The Recording Industry Association of America has named RIAA President Cary Sherman chairman and CEO of the organization, effective at the beginning of September.

He replaces Mitch Bainwol, who exited to become CEO of the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers.

In an associated move, Mitch Glazier, who has been heading up government relations for RIAA, has been named senior executive VP.

RIAA is the trade group for major music companies.

"Cable congratulates RIAA on choosing Cary Sherman as its CEO," said National Cable & Telecommunications Association EVP James Assey. "We've enjoyed a long and productive relationship with Cary. He has a strong and collaborative leadership style and has been a great partner with us in working on a variety of public policy issues. Cary's guidance and expertise have been key in helping improve the environment for recording industry companies in recent years. We look forward to continuing to work with him on issues of common interest in the months ahead."

Those interests include protecting intellectual property and First Amendment rights.