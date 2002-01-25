Rhea picked up in L.A., Chicago

Warner Bros. Domestic TV has cleared its new talk show with Caroline Rhea in Los Angeles and Chicago for the fall.

Warner Bros. -- which announced earlier in the week that eight ABC owned-and-operated stations had signed on for the show, including WABC-TV -- has now added

KCAL-TV Los Angeles and WCIU-TV Chicago.

The Caroline Rhea Show is now sold in more than 64 percent of the country for

the fall.

Rhea will be taking over Rosie O'Donnell's New York set and production

crew. O'Donnell will also be involved on the production side and make guest

appearances.

Co-owned syndication unit Telepictures Distribution has also sold new strip

Celebrity Justice in more than 70 percent of the country for its fall debut.

Celebrity Justice, a half-hour newsmagazine that covers the trials and

legal woes of celebrities, has been cleared on WNBC-TV New York, KCAL-TV Los

Angeles and WMAQ-TV Chicago.