Rhea picked up in L.A., Chicago
Warner Bros. Domestic TV has cleared its new talk show with Caroline Rhea in Los Angeles and Chicago for the fall.
Warner Bros. -- which announced earlier in the week that eight ABC owned-and-operated stations had signed on for the show, including WABC-TV -- has now added
KCAL-TV Los Angeles and WCIU-TV Chicago.
The Caroline Rhea Show is now sold in more than 64 percent of the country for
the fall.
Rhea will be taking over Rosie O'Donnell's New York set and production
crew. O'Donnell will also be involved on the production side and make guest
appearances.
Co-owned syndication unit Telepictures Distribution has also sold new strip
Celebrity Justice in more than 70 percent of the country for its fall debut.
Celebrity Justice, a half-hour newsmagazine that covers the trials and
legal woes of celebrities, has been cleared on WNBC-TV New York, KCAL-TV Los
Angeles and WMAQ-TV Chicago.
