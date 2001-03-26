Reynolds to head CBS stations unit

CBS said that outgoing Viacom chief financial officer Fred Reynolds will replace John Severino as president of the CBS owned television stations division.

In a related announcement, parent Viacom said it hired former Time Warner chief financial officer Richard Bressler to succeed Reynolds as CFO at Viacom. Most recently, Bressler was executive vice president of AOL Time Warner and president, AOL Time Warner Investments. He's credited with having helped plot and facilitate the AOL Time Warner merger as well having helped oversee the integration of the two companies.

Severino's departure had been rumored for weeks. Last month Reynolds said he was leaving the Viacom CFO post to spend more time on the West Coast where his family resides. Reynolds will run the station group from Los Angeles as did Severino, and report to CBS Television president Leslie Moonves.

Severino will continue to serve as general manager of KCBS-TV Los Angeles until a successor is found, CBS said.

- Steve McClellan