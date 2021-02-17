Revolt Creates Basketball Competition Series

(Image credit: Revolt )

Revolt TV this week will launch a new unscripted basketball competition series featuring several hip hop celebrities, the network announced Wednesday.

The eight-episode series, The Crew League, will feature Hip Hop celebrities such as Swae Lee, G Herbo and Jack Harlow as they and their “crews” go head to head against each other in a friendly basketball tournament, said the network. The winning team will receive a grand prize of $100,000, 50% of which will be donated to a nonprofit or social good initiative. Episodes will debut weekly on Revolt’s YouTube channel beginning Feb. 19 and then air three days later on Revolt’s linear cable channel.

“The Crew League delivers Revolt’s mission of creating meaningful content that shifts cultural norms and offers a fresh perspective,” Revolt chairman Sean Combs said in a statement. “The Crew League is a dope way for artists to do something they love, while still giving back to causes that are important to them.”

