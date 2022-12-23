Revolt Special 'The Real Thirst Trap' Examines Water Pollution in Black Communities

Revolt will look at Black communities battling systematic water pollution in the network's first investigative special, The Real Thirst Trap, debuting December 22.

The Revolt Black News special, hosted by Emmy award-winning journalist Mara Campo, investigates the detrimental impacts that polluted water has on Black communities, and gives a voice to typically unheard individuals from Flint, New Orleans and Watts that are battling pollutants, toxic landfills and water systems under threat, said the network.

Campo, who has previously worked for ABC News, NBC News and Tv One, will also serve as Global News Anchor of Revolt Black News. She will also also host Revolt's flagship news series Revolt Black News Weekly and act as the news division's managing editor.

“By announcing Mara joining Revolt, as we air our first investigative special, we are sending a deliberate signal to the world that we are building a best-in-class news division that will center the needs of Black people from across the diaspora and boldly tell the stories the rest of media chooses to ignore,” Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more proud to have yet another Black woman helping to lead the charge & contribute to that mission."

Added Revolt President of News, Specials & Documentary Monique Chenault: “We are thrilled to welcome Mara Campo as Global News Anchor and Managing Editor of Revolt Black News. I’m confident Mara's in-depth reporting style, dedication to the public citizenry, and vast experience in covering the most pressing issues will further propel our news division as a critical vessel for sharing stories and assessing realities that impact Black people in America and throughout the African diaspora in an insightful and solution-minded way.”■