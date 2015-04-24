Revolt Looking To Tune Up Digital Offerings

Cable music/entertainment channel Revolt will look to extend its reach into digital media with original content and network-created apps that will allow fans to better interact with the service.

The Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs-created cable channel, which launched in October 2013, will soon launch several new digital apps including one targeted to XBOX One users that will provide content and live authenticated viewing, according to network officials.

In addition, the network’s Revolt App will look to feature more exclusive content as the network looks to reach its target multiethnic, millennial audience on all platforms. Network executives said Revolt is also undergoing a new website re-design that will provide a more mobile-friendly, “mobile-first design,” and will develop short-form video content that can be easily accessed and shared on iPhones and other portable devices.

“The audience we reach– the authenticators–want their content on every screen, at any time, and Revolt meets that mandate”, said Revolt CEO Keith Clinkscales. “Revolt is the fastest growing multi-platform, multi-genre network with unparalleled growth across all mediums and showing no signs of slowing down.”

As for the linear channel, network executives say that Revolt is projected to reach the 50 million homes mark with new partnership and distribution deals expected to be announced in the near future. The network would not reveal specific subscriber numbers but has said that it attracts more 50 million young adults through television, digital, social and mobile properties.

“As we continue our goal to create unique content that influences the media landscape and captivates our audience, we anticipate new distribution partnerships adding to our existing availability on Comcast, Time Warner and Verizon FiOS,” said Clinkscales.

This story was originally published on Multichannel.com.