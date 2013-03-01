Revenue, Cash Flow Rises at Mediacom

Mediacom Communications grew fourth-quarter revenue and cash

flow by about 3% in the fourth quarter, fueled mainly by gains in high-speed

data and phone customers.





The small and medium-sized market MSO, which has about 1

million customers in the Midwest and Southeast regions of the country, reported

combined revenue in its Mediacom Broadband and Mediacom LLC units of $400.3

million in the period, up 3.4% from the prior year. Adjusted Operating income

before depreciation and amortization (AOIBDA), rose a combined 3% at the units

to $162.8 million.





Video customers declined by about 10,000 at Mediacom

Broadband and by 9,000 at Mediacom LLC. But the two units managed a combined

6,000 gain in broadband subscribers and grew telephone customers by about

1,000.





Free cash flow at the combined units more than doubled

during the period to $54.5 million from $22.6 million in the prior year.





Although privately

held, Mediacom still has public debt which requires it to file public

financial statements.