Revenue, Cash Flow Rises at Mediacom
Mediacom Communications grew fourth-quarter revenue and cash
flow by about 3% in the fourth quarter, fueled mainly by gains in high-speed
data and phone customers.
The small and medium-sized market MSO, which has about 1
million customers in the Midwest and Southeast regions of the country, reported
combined revenue in its Mediacom Broadband and Mediacom LLC units of $400.3
million in the period, up 3.4% from the prior year. Adjusted Operating income
before depreciation and amortization (AOIBDA), rose a combined 3% at the units
to $162.8 million.
Video customers declined by about 10,000 at Mediacom
Broadband and by 9,000 at Mediacom LLC. But the two units managed a combined
6,000 gain in broadband subscribers and grew telephone customers by about
1,000.
Free cash flow at the combined units more than doubled
during the period to $54.5 million from $22.6 million in the prior year.
Although privately
held, Mediacom still has public debt which requires it to file public
financial statements.
