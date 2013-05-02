Revenue, Cash Flow Rise at Crown Media

Revenue in the first quarter at Crown Media, parent of the

Hallmark Channel, was up 2% to $85.6 million, as strong broadcast ad sales

drove results.

Broadcast advertising revenue was up 7% due to a 22%

increase on the Hallmark Movie Channel and a 5% increase in our key demographic

of women 25-54 on the Hallmark Channel. Overall advertising revenue increased

2% to $65.2 million from $63.9 million in the 2012. Subscriber fee revenue

increased 2% to $20.1 million from $19.8 million last year due to contractual

rate increases.

Adjusted EBITDA was $36.2 million for the first quarter of

2013 compared to $33.0 million for the same period last year. Cash used in

operating activities totaled $6 million for the first quarter of 2013 compared

to $4.8 million for the same period last year. The net income to common shareholders

for the quarter ended March 31, 2013, totaled $14.5 million, or $0.04 per

share, compared to $12.3 million, or $0.03 per share, in the first quarter of

2012.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.