'Revenge' Creator Mike Kelly Departs

While the show hasn't officially been renewed for a third season, Revenge creator Mike Kelly will step down as executive producer/showrunner.

Kelly, who served as executive producer/showrunner for the first two seasons of the drama, is stepping down from day-to-day responsibilities. He may stay on as a consultant.

"In a difficult mutual decision between myself and ABC studios, the end of my current contract will mark my final season as showrunner for Revenge. Helming this series has been the ride of a lifetime, and my producing partner, Melissa Loy, and I will look back on our Revenge time with deep gratitude and respect for Emily and Madeleine and the rest of the incredible cast, our heroic crew, the dedicated and imaginative producing and writing team, and the tireless post production department," said Kelly in a statement. "I would also like to thank Paul Lee, his marketing team, and the creative executives at ABC and ABC studios for their profound support throughout this journey. I'm excited about finishing post production on the season two finale, which I hope will stand among the best episodes of the series thus far. Continued success to all."

ABC has not named a new showrunner.

Added Barry Jossen, EVP, Creative and Production, ABC Studios: "Mike Kelley created a distinctive series for our studio and network with tremendous passion and dedication. We wish him all the best as he moves on to his next television achievement."