Retrans Tops Analyst's 2011 Ten Issues to Watch List

BTIG media analyst Richard

Greenfield mapped out his top Ten Media Issues/Events to Watch in 2011, with retransmission consent heading what proves to be a diverse

list.

Greenfield, a long-time media

watcher, has never been shy of controversy, and this year's list appears

to be in keeping with that tradition. Here's his list, with a brief

synopsis:

Broadcast TV Affiliate

Model Begins to Crack as Retrans Reform Fails and Networks Take Center

Stage vs. Affiliates (and Distributors).

Greenfield writes that local broadcast TV adds very little value beyond

network fare (especially for those viewers not yet eligible for Social

Security benefits) and expects the broadcast networks to continue to

reap gains in retrans revenue while taking a larger share of their affiliates'

retrans hauls. The analyst also does not expect Congress - which has

been threatening retrans reform - to get involved in 2011.

Starz Renews Netflix

Agreement. Greenfield asserts that although movie and TV streaming

is evenly split among Netflix viewers, Starz is the single largest piece

of its movie segment and is critical for Netflix to maintain. Greenfield

expects a Starz/Netflix renewal late in the first quarter in the $300

million neighborhood. "If no deal happens, look for Netflix to try

and buy Liberty Starz," Greenfield wrote.

Multichannel Subscribers

Grow in 2011 - Debunking Cord Cutting.

While multichannel video subs were expected to be flat-to-up slightly

in 2010, Greenfield sees growth in 2011, muffling the cord-cutting "noise"

that has dominated for the past six months. "Look for both cable network

stock and multichannel video provider stock multiples to benefit from

reduced investor fears," he wrote.



