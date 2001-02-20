Researchers defend TV violence theories

A pair of University of Michigan psychologists are defending their TV and violence study against charges made by author Richard Rhodes. L. Rowell Huesmann and Leonard Eron, whose research concluded there is a "strong" relationship between early TV violence viewing and later criminal behavior, say they never exaggerated the significance of their results. They also point out that those results have been borne out in later studies. Their full response is online at www.abffe.com.

- John Eggerton