Research: Hispanics to Spend $500 Million on Mobile Apps in 2012

Hispanics are expected to spend $501.1 million on mobile apps this year, according to eMarketer.

Citing information from research firm Zpryme, the report states that adult U.S. Hispanics will spend $17.6 billion on mobile tech devices, 30% increase from 2011.

According to the survey group Zpryme used, smartphone penetration was 51.5% among the those polled, which was comprised almost entirely of mobile owners (just 6.1% said they had no mobile phone), according to the story. Top activities performed on a tablet included gaming, search and email, the article said.

Social networking, the fourth leading tablet activity among Hispanics, was the No. 2 online activity overall for the group. The top sites visited were Facebook, Twitter, MySpace and Google+, according to the report.