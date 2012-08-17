Research Group Downgrades Ad Revenue Forecast But Still Projects $2.4 Billion More in Overall 2012 Spending

Pivotal Research Group has slightly downgraded its U.S.

advertising expectations for 2012, and is now forecasting total ad spending in

the country to grow 1.4% to $173.8 billion, up from $171.4 billion. The previous

forecast had ad spend rising by 2.3% this year.





The report prepared by Pivotal's senior research

analyst Brian Wieser says, "After a review of the second-quarter earnings

and commentary from media buyers in recent weeks, we are revising expectations

for ad-supported media downward. What seemed an improving environment in first-quarter

now appears to have been a 'false dawn.' The second quarter turned out to be in

line with trends observed during late 2011, growing by only 1.3%. With the U.S.

'fiscal cliff' unlikely to be resolved soon, and with economists downgrading

their expectations for the economy at the same time, we're skeptical that third-quarter

will reverse course again."





Wieser adds that national TV "was weaker than our prior

expectations" in the second quarter. "With negative growth in network

TV and diminished growth in cable, the total sector grew by only 2% in second-quarter.

While management teams identified various reasons to explain declines, the fact

that budgets didn't show up elsewhere indicates to us that the markets

generally softened more in line with the trend we observed coming out of last

year's fourth quarter."





Meanwhile, local TV had a solid second quarter ad

revenue-wise, growing by 9.8%, Wieser says, which is higher than Pivotal's

projection of 7.8%.





"Political [advertising] is likely to have had a stronger

impact than originally forecast, especially on local broadcasting," he

says. For local TV, Wieser adds, "Overall, our prior forecasts now appear

too conservative. We now expect local TV advertising to grow by 15% in 2012 vs.

2011."





Wieser is projecting total local political ad revenues for

the year to reach $2.9 billion.





Here's a breakdown of Pivotal's revised ad dollar

projections for 2012, including percentage of increase or decrease, for each

media platform.



NATIONAL TV





National cable: $23.2 billion, up 5.8% or $1.26 billion



National broadcast, English language networks: $13.6 billion, a 1% increase or

$141 million



National syndicated TV: $1.94 billion, up 2.5% or $48 million



National broadcast for the Spanish language networks: $1.25 billion, a 7.5%

increase or $88 million



Total national TV ad revenue combining all the above: $40.1 billion, a 4%

increase or $1.6 billion more than 2011



TOTAL MAGAZINES





$13 billion, a decrease of 5.1% or $760 million



NATIONAL DIGITAL





National digital display: $5.37 billion, a decrease of 9.2%

or $548 million



Online video advertising: $2.25 billion, an increase of 24.8% or $448 million



Mobile search: $1.28 billion, an increase of 69.6% or $529 million



Total national digital TV ad revenue combining all the above: $8.9 billion, an

increase of 5.1% or $430 million



NETWORK AND SATELLITE

RADIO





$1.26 billion, an increase of 4.7% or $57 million



NATIONAL NEWSPAPERS





$753.2 million, a decrease of 11.3% or $96 million



NATIONAL CINEMA





$673.4 million, an increase of 4.5% or $29 million



TOTAL NATIONAL ADVERTISING





$64.86 billion, an increase of 2% or $1.36 billion



LOCAL TELEVISION





Local broadcast TV stations: $15.7 billion, an increase of

3.1% or $467 million



Local cable television: $4 billion, an increase of 3.1% or $121 million



Total local TV combining the two above: $19.7 billion, up 3.1% or $588 million



LOCAL NEWSPAPERS





$18.2 billion, a decrease of 8.1% or $1.6 billion



LOCAL RADIO





$14 billion, a decrease of 0.1% or $17 million



OUTDOOR





$5.9 billion, an increase of 3.3% or $192 million



LOCAL DIGITAL





$4.5 billion, an increase of 4.8% or $207 million



TOTAL LOCAL ADVERTISING





$62.3 billion, a decrease of 1% or $630 million



TOTAL DIRECT MEDIA ADVERTISING





$46.6 billion, an increase of 3.9% or $1.7 billion



OVERALL TOTAL U.S. ADVERTISING FOR 2012





$173.8 billion, an increase of 1.4% or $2.4 billion



