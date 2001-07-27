Rescue Heroes carries Kids WB!

The debut of Rescue Heroes: Global Response Team helped lead Kids WB! to a strong Saturday morning victory.

The Kids WB! lineup on Saturday July 21 was the top broadcast network for the morning in kids 2-11 (2.4 rating/13 share) and kids 6-11 (2.5/14), according to Nielsen Media Research.

Rescue Heroes, the new animated series which airs at 11 a.m. ET/PT, won its time period in almost all key demos including kids 2-11 (3.2/14) and kids 6-11 (3.2/14). - Joe Schlosser