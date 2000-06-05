Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush has spent more than twice as much on broadcast, cable and radio advertising than his rival, Vice President Al Gore. From Jan. 1, 1999, through April 30, 2000, Bush spent $22 million on broadcast ads, while Gore spent $10.6 million, according to Campaign Study Group, a private political research firm in Virginia. For each candidate, though, the percentage of ad spending out of total money raised is about the same: Bush spent 29.3% of his money on ads, while Gore spent 26.7%. TV ads are by far the most expensive form of campaigning: The candidates each spent less than 1% of their money on other media.