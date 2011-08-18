Reports: U.K. Police Arrest 'News of the World' Hollywood Reporter in Hacking Scandal

British police who are

investigating the phone-hacking scandal at News Corp.'s now defunct News

of the World have arrested James Desborough, the tabloid's Hollywood

reporter and U.S. editor, according to reports.

This is the 13th arrest

related to the phone-hacking scandal. Reports indicate that the arrest is

related to activities before Desborough moved to the United States.

According to reports,

British police released a statement Thursday morning: "Officers from Operation

Weeting arrested a 38 year old man on suspicion on of conspiring to unlawfully

intercept voicemails contrary to section 1(1) Criminal Law Act 1977. He was

arrested by appointment at a London police station and remains in custody."

Desborough joined News of the World in

2005, and had been working there up until its closure in July.