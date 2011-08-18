Reports: U.K. Police Arrest 'News of the World' Hollywood Reporter in Hacking Scandal
British police who are
investigating the phone-hacking scandal at News Corp.'s now defunct News
of the World have arrested James Desborough, the tabloid's Hollywood
reporter and U.S. editor, according to reports.
This is the 13th arrest
related to the phone-hacking scandal. Reports indicate that the arrest is
related to activities before Desborough moved to the United States.
According to reports,
British police released a statement Thursday morning: "Officers from Operation
Weeting arrested a 38 year old man on suspicion on of conspiring to unlawfully
intercept voicemails contrary to section 1(1) Criminal Law Act 1977. He was
arrested by appointment at a London police station and remains in custody."
Desborough joined News of the World in
2005, and had been working there up until its closure in July.
